Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Sells 13,558 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 13,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $595,874.10. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 18,806 shares in the company, valued at $826,523.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $680,400.00.

NYSE:SMAR traded up $2.99 on Thursday, hitting $46.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,001. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.02. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a negative return on equity of 22.63%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

