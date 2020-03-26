Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells 165,942 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Matthew S. Mcilwain sold 165,942 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $7,273,237.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,964.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Smartsheet stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,001. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.51 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a negative return on equity of 22.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after purchasing an additional 123,106 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter worth $35,129,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

