Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Sells 2,504 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $28,295.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Michelle Philpot sold 5,452 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $44,215.72.

On Thursday, January 9th, Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,813. Sunrun Inc has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.39.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Sunrun had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $243.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RUN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,311,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after buying an additional 628,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,237,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after buying an additional 52,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,718,000 after buying an additional 41,594 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,026,590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after buying an additional 55,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 943,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after buying an additional 206,766 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

