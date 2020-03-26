Insider Selling: Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Director Sells 170,000 Shares of Stock

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $4,297,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Garrett Camp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 26th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $4,695,400.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $3,950,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,807,600.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $6,908,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $6,776,200.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $6,295,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $6,565,400.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $6,364,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $6,283,200.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $5,740,900.00.

Shares of UBER traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 41,325,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,709,086. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from to in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from to in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,452 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,822,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $116,465,000 after purchasing an additional 443,491 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 24.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 283,239 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $2,937,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

