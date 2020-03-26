Insider Selling: Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Major Shareholder Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $575,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,579,425.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ronald G. Olson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Ronald G. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Winmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.32, for a total value of $991,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WINA traded up $3.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.25. The stock had a trading volume of 38,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,853. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $116.10 and a one year high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $473.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.46.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 494.54% and a net margin of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WINA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Winmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Winmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Winmark during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Winmark by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Winmark by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Winmark by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

