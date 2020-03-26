Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will announce sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.20 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $1.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $9.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $9.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSIT. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $40.26 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.94 per share, with a total value of $109,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $181,906.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

