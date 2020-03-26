Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,667,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,978,301 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 13.06% of Insmed worth $278,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 929,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,191,000 after buying an additional 340,472 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $4,423,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Insmed by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INSM. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Insmed from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

INSM opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.53.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 94.93% and a negative net margin of 186.37%. The business had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.06 million. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

