Insolar Hits Market Cap of $40.92 Million (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Insolar coin can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00015164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Mercatox, OKex and Radar Relay. During the last week, Insolar has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Insolar has a total market cap of $40.92 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.06 or 0.02565214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00196544 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00042413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034418 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Insolar Coin Profile

Insolar was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io. The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @InsolarXNS and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Insolar Coin Trading

Insolar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Cobinhood, Coinrail, Mercatox, OKex, Bithumb, Okcoin Korea, Binance, Liqui and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

