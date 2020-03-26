Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,230 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INSP opened at $51.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 9.78. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $95.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 40.52%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $865,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $865,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mudit K. Jain sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $37,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,280.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,832 shares of company stock worth $50,901,963 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

