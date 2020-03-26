Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of INSE traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 12.70 ($0.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,255. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 16.93. Inspired Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 21.05 ($0.28). The firm has a market capitalization of $90.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95.

In other news, insider Michael James Fletcher sold 6,637,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24), for a total value of £1,194,667.20 ($1,571,516.97).

Inspired Energy Company Profile

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy advisory and procurement consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers energy procurement, market analysis, bureau, historical audit, energy management, renewable energy project, public sector procurement, water deregulation, and site operation services, as well as ESOS, a technology-driven solution.

