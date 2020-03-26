INT Chain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $425,622.00 (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. INT Chain has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and $425,622.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, INT Chain has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One INT Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, OKEx, OKEx Korea and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00050239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000678 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.52 or 0.04862865 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00062900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036654 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014724 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010543 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003464 BTC.

INT Chain Profile

INT Chain (INT) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io.

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Allcoin, Ethfinex, CoinEgg and OKEx Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

