Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires 36,600 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.46. 610,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,755,976. The company has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.07.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

