Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,500 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

EMN traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $86.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

