Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,300 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.13.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.60. The stock had a trading volume of 438,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,224,732. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.95 and its 200 day moving average is $84.07. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,796.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

