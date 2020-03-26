Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,800 Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,800 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 263.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,471,638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $460,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,545,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $279,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,759 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 969,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,796,000 after acquiring an additional 234,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 567,586 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,970,000 after acquiring an additional 166,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 822,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,716,000 after acquiring an additional 163,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $41.46. 40,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,154. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average of $56.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.48 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEM. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

