Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 75,300 Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PEAK traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 43,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404,455. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

