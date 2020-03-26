Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,600 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.76. 456,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,419,686. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Mills from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.18.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

