Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,400 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in Visa by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Visa from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.15.

Visa stock traded up $5.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.40. 1,868,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,172,908. The stock has a market cap of $303.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.64. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.