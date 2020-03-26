Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,700 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 106,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Archer Daniels Midland stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,840. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.01. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez purchased 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at $9,691,728.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

