Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys 7,200 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Pivotal Research downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Aegis boosted their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,368,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,374,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.00 and its 200-day moving average is $195.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $57,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,065.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,067 shares of company stock valued at $17,392,181 over the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

