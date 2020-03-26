Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys 79,268 Shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,268 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of SSR Mining worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 621.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,408,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,877 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 305.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,449 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,159,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,236,000 after purchasing an additional 649,960 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 992,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,118,000 after purchasing an additional 370,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 39.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 189,659 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSRM stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 17,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,720. SSR Mining Inc has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.04.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.81 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SSRM shares. ValuEngine downgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank downgraded SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.19 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on SSR Mining from $24.00 to $26.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

