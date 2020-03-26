Intact Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,092. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,937,721. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded up $9.91 on Thursday, hitting $220.18. 210,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,948,965. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.00 and a 200-day moving average of $240.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.91%.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $269.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.27.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

