Intact Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Centenus Global Management LP bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,411,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 17,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in 3M by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 5,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Titus Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,373,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.42. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. 3M’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

