Intact Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,461,010,000. AXA boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 175,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 5,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 4,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,563,045. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.35.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

