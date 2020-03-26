Intact Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496,600 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Precision Drilling worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 590.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 47,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 903,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 29,988 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,383,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 623,152 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,416,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 359,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

PDS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.34. 3,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,808. Precision Drilling Corp has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $93.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $282.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Corp will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Precision Drilling to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Precision Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.69.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

