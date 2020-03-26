Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $3.97 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 267.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,200 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.43. 9,908,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,246,412. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $68.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 217.93%.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 150,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,482.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter acquired 3,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 28,758 shares of company stock valued at $497,151. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.