Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $4.81 Million Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,553,710,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,220,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,373,000 after buying an additional 149,620 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,357,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,802,000 after buying an additional 629,160 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,108,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,326,000 after buying an additional 85,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,397,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,059,000 after buying an additional 88,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on American Electric Power from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.73.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.95. 157,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,527,732. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

In other news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,201.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $894,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

