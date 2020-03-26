Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 837,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,262,100 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Crescent Point Energy worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,050,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,724. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPG shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “sell” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.