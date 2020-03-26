Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after buying an additional 61,079 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 207,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,803,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

