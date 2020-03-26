Intact Investment Management Inc. Invests $2.56 Million in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Electric Co. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at $9,673,477,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth about $2,001,790,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth about $824,125,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth about $335,175,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth about $258,177,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

BHGE traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.62. 5,682,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $31.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.