Intact Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 230,000 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Hudbay Minerals worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,106 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 16,262 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HBM shares. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.96.

Shares of HBM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.83. 12,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,256. The company has a market cap of $478.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.95. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $324.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.008 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.26%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

