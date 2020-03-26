Intact Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Medtronic by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.77.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $5.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,524,935. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.17. The stock has a market cap of $107.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

