Intact Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,164,200 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Osisko gold royalties worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,544,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,649,000 after buying an additional 1,899,123 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,692,000 after buying an additional 237,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,362,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,941,000 after buying an additional 602,900 shares in the last quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC lifted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 274.7% during the fourth quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 2,064,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,061,000 after buying an additional 1,513,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 226.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after buying an additional 2,392,924 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

Shares of OR traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,711. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0378 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OR shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.25 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Friday, February 21st. National Bank of Canada upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Osisko gold royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Osisko gold royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.