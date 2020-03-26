Intact Investment Management Inc. Makes New $2.35 Million Investment in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,491,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429,396 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 410.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,909,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,171,000 after buying an additional 1,536,120 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2,337.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,124,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,698 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 375.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 950,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 750,922 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth $22,440,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.81.

NYSE:BHC traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $15.63. 50,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,405,068. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 5,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 279,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann acquired 4,390 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $80,117.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 87,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,221.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,490 shares of company stock worth $215,516 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

