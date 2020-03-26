Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 11,200 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth about $633,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 926,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,989,000 after buying an additional 226,885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,733,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,352,000 after buying an additional 845,623 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CAO David M. Wold bought 1,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,936.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Wold bought 2,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,588 shares in the company, valued at $351,604.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.02. The stock had a trading volume of 454,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,371,562. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 348.72%.

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

