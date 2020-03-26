Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 12,800 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPE. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.85. 660,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,416,131. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

