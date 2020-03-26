Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,400 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 87.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $308,060,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $224,201,000. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,635.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,511.24.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $14.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,116.06. 303,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,527,460. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,340.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1,320.25. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 52.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

