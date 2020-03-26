Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,400 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.32. 1,323,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,160,472. The stock has a market cap of $111.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Gabelli started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

