Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,800 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,749 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 308.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,412,000 after purchasing an additional 920,462 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12,499.9% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 845,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 839,241 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,880,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,502,000 after acquiring an additional 698,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 966,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 648,416 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.52 on Thursday, hitting $101.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,129,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.46. The company has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total value of $744,126.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,161,867.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.45.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

