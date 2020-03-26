Intact Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 753,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,032,000 after buying an additional 36,744 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 379,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

HST stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 107,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,041,346. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Host Hotels and Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.