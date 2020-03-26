Intact Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,941,000 after acquiring an additional 219,582 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,773,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,810,000 after purchasing an additional 162,999 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,795,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,540,000 after purchasing an additional 177,655 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,668,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,941,000 after purchasing an additional 40,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,748,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,150,000 after purchasing an additional 46,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra raised Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.54.

In other news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.09.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

