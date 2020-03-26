Intact Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,430 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of HP by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of HP by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

HP stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.24. 1,231,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,322,458. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

