Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,500 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 19.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,106,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,612,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 37,210 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Molson Coors Brewing stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,992. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.15.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.24. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.22%.

TAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.46.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.