Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 60,700 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 60,700 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $70.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,022,450. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average of $111.72. The stock has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

