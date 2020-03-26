Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its stake in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,726 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 1.44% of Integer worth $37,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Integer by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $55.36 on Thursday. Integer Holdings Corp has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $99.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.09 and a 200-day moving average of $79.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Integer had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

