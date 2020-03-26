Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Cut by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,694 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 2.7% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $83,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $3.05 on Thursday, reaching $54.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,815,496. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $224.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

