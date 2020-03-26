Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 2.9% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capital International Investors owned 3.33% of Intel worth $8,529,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,487,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,226,148,000 after buying an additional 469,266 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,004,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,137,402,000 after buying an additional 321,849 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $829,728,000 after buying an additional 288,623 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,332,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $916,901,000 after buying an additional 298,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Intel by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,285,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $795,117,000 after buying an additional 2,354,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

In other news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $3.32 on Thursday, reaching $54.58. 15,677,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,815,496. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $224.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

