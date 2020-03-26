Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 882,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 114,277 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Intel were worth $52,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 505.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 307,370 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,243 shares of company stock worth $2,214,260 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

Intel stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.33. 18,236,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,815,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.08. The firm has a market cap of $224.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

