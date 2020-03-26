Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Group began coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $51.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $224.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Intel has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Lowe FS bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,000. Ken Stern & Associates increased its stake in shares of Intel by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ken Stern & Associates now owns 23,774 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management now owns 16,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Loge Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Palo Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.