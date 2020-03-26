Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) Short Interest Up 101.8% in March

Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 286,500 shares, an increase of 101.8% from the February 27th total of 142,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 133,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 195.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 75,255 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at $767,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IDN traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 312,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,496. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.24.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 million.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

